Six by Six art show coming to Shoreline Community College October 5, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024

 

ShoreLake Arts' Six by Six art show scheduled for Saturday October 5, 2024 at Shoreline Community College PUB.

The annual show features hundreds of art works, all sized six inches by six inches, and sold at affordable prices.

Artists - it's not too late to submit your art. Register at 6x6nw.org or deliver your art to the ShoreLake Arts office in the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.


