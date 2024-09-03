Shoreline Auxiliary Communication Service (ACS) connects to Starlink

The Starlink antenna deployed on a Comm Van antenna mast. Photo courtesy ACS

During the 5th Saturday exercise last month, Shoreline ACS tested out their new Starlink antenna. This device connects to a router that turns the ACS Comm Van into a broadband hub that isn't dependent on terrestrial wires, power, or cell phone towers. This means that every few months, Shoreline Auxiliary Communication Service (ACS) deploys their gear in a local park, and communicates with other participants in the exercise.





Shoreline ACS is continuing to test the system, including a method where anyone can scan a QR code, and get connected.





A Power Over Ethernet module, three connections and the system was operational

Photo courtesy ACS

What this means to the average citizen is that if there is any kind of regional event that disables internet connectivity, and if the Comm Van is activated by the Emergency Manager, they will be able to go to the Comm Van, scan a QR code, and then make a phone call, check email, and maybe even surf the internet.



Many people do not realize how dependent they are on the internet. When you buy gas, the gas pump has to talk to your bank to authorize payment. Even if you pay with cash, the pump still needs authorization it receives over the internet. With no internet, it becomes really difficult to use your card to make a purchase.





The Starlink antenna. Photo courtesy ACS With a Starlink antenna deployed, that brings the internet back. Gas pumps and card scanners can be routed through Starlink, you can check in with your loved ones, and Emergency Managers can use tools like WebEOC to aid in recovery from whatever caused a regional internet outage.



Shoreline ACS is made up of volunteers.









Note that you can only enter the parking lot from southbound Aurora.





If you want to join our team, or are interested in ameteur radio (or Starlink), monthly meetings are open to the public and held in Shoreline at Fire Station 61 at 17525 Aurora Ave N on the second Saturday of the month from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Note that you can only enter the parking lot from southbound Aurora.

August of 2024 was a month that had 5 Saturdays. The Washington State Emergency Management Department sees the 5th Saturday as a great excuse to hold a communication exercise.