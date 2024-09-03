BrickCon 2024 Lego convention this weekend in Bellevue

Lego creation courtesy BrickCon





This year, nearly 700 convention attendees from all over the world will show off hundreds of LEGO® models. Anyone who is a LEGO® enthusiast is invited to visit the public exhibition to see the amazing creations built by convention attendees.









BrickCon is the longest running LEGO® fan convention in the world. Unlike other traveling shows, the convention is a local event organized and operated completely by volunteers. Both days feature several public viewing sessions, and tickets can be purchased at www.brickcon.org . Last year’s convention sold out in the days leading up to the event.BrickCon is the longest running LEGO® fan convention in the world. Unlike other traveling shows, the convention is a local event organized and operated completely by volunteers.









"Just as the convention attendees build amazing models with bricks, they also help build our community through encouraging STEAM skills in children," said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. "We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family to the Meydenbauer. There are some amazing models to see this year.”

Come Visit Us at the Meydenbauer Center Ticket sales from the convention support The BrickCon Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to inspire children to engage with science, technology, engineering, art and math through the use of LEGO® bricks.Come Visit Us at the Meydenbauer Center 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004









The 23rd annual BrickCon LEGO® convention is Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.