Shear Jazz performing at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline September 15, 2024

Shear Jazz will play at Darrell's Tavern

September 15, 2024 Shear Jazz, a local jazz band, led by Chamber of Commerce Member Keith McClelland, will be performing at Darrell's Tavern in Shoreline from 4pm – 6pm on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The Shear Jazz sound is molded after the George Shearing Quintet: vibes, guitar, piano, bass, and drums and features musicians Nonda Trimis on vibes, Josh Williams on guitar, Al Shabino on bass, Garth Applegate on drums and Keith McClelland on piano.



Music will include jazz composed by elite artists including George Shearing, Dave Brubeck, Fats Waller, Gene Harris, and Horace Silver.



