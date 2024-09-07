Shear Jazz performing at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline September 15, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Shear Jazz will play at Darrell's Tavern
September 15, 2024
Shear Jazz, a local jazz band, led by Chamber of Commerce Member Keith McClelland, will be performing at Darrell's Tavern in Shoreline from 4pm – 6pm on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The Shear Jazz sound is molded after the George Shearing Quintet: vibes, guitar, piano, bass, and drums and features musicians Nonda Trimis on vibes, Josh Williams on guitar, Al Shabino on bass, Garth Applegate on drums and Keith McClelland on piano.

Music will include jazz composed by elite artists including George Shearing, Dave Brubeck, Fats Waller, Gene Harris, and Horace Silver.

There is no cover for this event. Parking at Darrell's Tavern (18041 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline) is free.


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  