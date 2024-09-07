Shear Jazz performing at Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline September 15, 2024
Saturday, September 7, 2024
|Shear Jazz will play at Darrell's Tavern
September 15, 2024
The Shear Jazz sound is molded after the George Shearing Quintet: vibes, guitar, piano, bass, and drums and features musicians Nonda Trimis on vibes, Josh Williams on guitar, Al Shabino on bass, Garth Applegate on drums and Keith McClelland on piano.
Music will include jazz composed by elite artists including George Shearing, Dave Brubeck, Fats Waller, Gene Harris, and Horace Silver.
There is no cover for this event. Parking at Darrell's Tavern (18041 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline) is free.
