Intersection closure at NE 145th St and 8th Ave NE in Shoreline most of next week

Saturday, September 7, 2024


The intersection of NE 145th St and 8th Ave NE in Shoreline will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9am to 3pm Tuesday, September 10, to Friday, September 13, 2024. 

Crews will be removing trees and vegetation in advance of the S3 road improvements.

The intersection will remain open to pedestrians.

Information on Sound Transit’s tree removal policy can be found here.


Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  