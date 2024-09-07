Intersection closure at NE 145th St and 8th Ave NE in Shoreline most of next week
Saturday, September 7, 2024
The intersection of NE 145th St and 8th Ave NE in Shoreline will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9am to 3pm Tuesday, September 10, to Friday, September 13, 2024.
Crews will be removing trees and vegetation in advance of the S3 road improvements.
The intersection will remain open to pedestrians.
Information on Sound Transit’s tree removal policy can be found here.
