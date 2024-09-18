New fitness program in Mountlake Terrace
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
|Instructor Sarah Love, dancing
Taught on Mondays at 9am and Wednesdays at Noon by Sarah Love, certified 1st Degree Black Belt instructor, the fitness program addresses the body in a functional and holistic approach.
The Nia class is held in the back room of the gym located at 22313 70th Ave W, #L1A in Mountlake Terrace.
The floor is covered in martial arts mats - great for a barefoot fitness class.
Nia combines simple dance moves with martial arts and healing arts to provide a total body workout that includes the mind, emotions and spirit.
“Feeling good inside and out is the goal,” says Love. “I’ve been doing this practice since 1999 and am enjoying the benefits of a healthy body and life which is great for aging.”
For those wanting to try Nia, drop-in cost is $20 and the 2nd class is free. Students can also buy a 4-card class for $60 good for either Monday or Wednesday classes. Payment can be made at the gym before class or online here.
Love has taught Nia since the end of 2001 throughout the Seattle area including the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Nia is adaptable for all body types and ages.
“Give it a try. Your body will love it,” adds Love.
