Cascadia College and UW Bothell host Salmon Watch to showcase the salmon-bearing creek and wetland research on campus

BOTHELL, Wash - On October 15, 2024 at 4:00pm, Sustainability Offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College invite the community for an evening of salmon education, wetland exploration, and discussions with ecology experts.

Salmon Watch is free to attend and is happening at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus.





Faculty members Dr. Jeff Jensen and Midori Sakura will speak about salmon ecology, physiology, and conservation with emphasis on current research.





There will be tours of the campus wetland and other family-friendly activities. Attendees can connect with local wildlife and conservation groups and learn about ways to support local salmon.





“We hope to be able to welcome the community to our sustainable campus right here in both, by hosting more wildlife focused events,” said Stephan Classen, Assistant Director of Sustainability at Cascadia College, “Salmon are so important, we are also working to feature local tribes and conservation groups, connecting in a variety of ways!”



Cascadia College and UW Bothell's joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action. Doors open at 3:30pm, and the event begins at 4:00pm. Register here





The joint institutions have various commitments to sustainability and work with the Bothell community on sustainability efforts. Learn more about the sustainability programs:





Aligning with the campus’s sustainability values, this event will educate the community on salmon biology and ecology, highlight local conservation work, and raise awareness about the salmon population on campus.