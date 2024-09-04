Community Emergency Preparedness Fair September 14, 2024
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Join us at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE from 10:00am to 2:00pm for preparedness presentations, displays, resource materials, and hands-on demonstrations.
Event Details:
At NEMCo, we’re dedicated to ensuring our community is equipped to handle emergencies. Our team provides hands-on training to help you identify local hazards, practice using fire extinguishers, create a family emergency plan, and learn critical medical assistance techniques.
Information on more NEMCo events here.
- Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Location: Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
At NEMCo, we’re dedicated to ensuring our community is equipped to handle emergencies. Our team provides hands-on training to help you identify local hazards, practice using fire extinguishers, create a family emergency plan, and learn critical medical assistance techniques.
Information on more NEMCo events here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment