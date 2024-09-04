Community Emergency Preparedness Fair September 14, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

NEMCo is excited to sponsor the Community Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, September 14, 2024. 

Join us at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE from 10:00am to 2:00pm for preparedness presentations, displays, resource materials, and hands-on demonstrations.

Event Details:

  • Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Location: Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA

At NEMCo, we’re dedicated to ensuring our community is equipped to handle emergencies. Our team provides hands-on training to help you identify local hazards, practice using fire extinguishers, create a family emergency plan, and learn critical medical assistance techniques.

Information on more NEMCo events here.


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  