What's Happening this Week in Shoreline - July 10- July 16
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline?
July 10- July 16
Shoreline is bustling with exciting events this week, offering something for everyone. Enjoy Shakespeare's "Two Gentlemen of Verona" on July 10th, explore Italian wine regions on July 12th at Shoreline Community College, and visit the Shoreline Farmers Market on July 13th. The week continues with a neighborhood walk, shredding event, splash party, pet show, and various family-friendly activities at local parks and libraries. For more details, visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar.
Shakespeare in the Park
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park
ShoreLake Arts and Seattle Shakespeare Company presents Two Gentlemen of Verona. Put into an elegant court far from home, what do best friends do? Fight over the same girl, of course! Status, friendship, and true hearts collide in this comedy of impulsive love. There is no smooth course to growing up, but with disguises, songs, and a bit with a dog, this story will chart a path straight to your heart. Pre-order a box meal from Vault 177.
Source: https://www.shorelakearts.org/
Explore Wine Regions of Italy
Friday, July 12, 2024
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline Community College
Join Reggie for an adventure through Tuscany, Veneto and Piedmont! These three important regions in Italy have immense history, culture, food and wine. We will venture into the wine regions in each province and explore about the foods, the wines and the history of the regions. We will taste wines from each region and enjoy charcuterie to accompany the wines. Reggie will have an array of wines and teach you how and why they are paired with the delicious foods of Italy. 21+. Fee course; registration required.
Source: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?C=271&pc=1&mc=0&sc=0
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 13, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/
Shoreline Park to Echo Lake Walk
Saturday, July 13, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Park
Meet at Shoreline Park, Parking lot directly south of soccer fields, 19030 1st Ave NE
We’ll start at Shoreline Park near the soccer fields and head north through the Echo Lake neighborhood walking by the lake and down through the neighborhood on our way back to the park. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Windermere Real Estate Shoreline FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event
Saturday, July 13, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline
FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event! Stop by Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline on Saturday, July 13th, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (or until the truck is full) to safely shred your documents (up to two banker boxes per car) and responsibly offload your unwanted electronics. See you there!
Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/Qf7dKFs1pLcY6WQ3/
Wet n’ Wild Splash Party
Saturday, July 13, 2024
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunset School Park
Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association invites you to have oodles of family fun at a summer splash party. Play under sprinklers, on the Slip ‘n Slide, and be amazed by huge bubbles! Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1107192837509453&set=a.629862325242509
Best in Shoreline - Pet Show
Saturday, July 13, 2024
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Twin Ponds Park
Join Us for the 2nd Annual "Best in Shoreline" Pet Show! Mark your calendars! On Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 3 - 5pm, the Parkwood Neighborhood Association will host the second annual pet show, "Best in Shoreline," and ALL Shoreline residents are invited to participate! Schedule: 3pm: Activities start with free popsicles and fun for kids. Followed by the pet show on the green space between the playground and the soccer field. Picnic tables are limited at the park, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities comfortably.
Pre-register your pet contestants here: https://www.bestinshoreline.com/register
Baby Story Time
Monday, July 15, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315
Family Story Time
Monday, July 15, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a
Lunch Bunch Stories
Monday, July 15, 2024
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Shoreline Library
Come for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=662d9b21e3e1ee30003c1869
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Chikiri – Taiko Drummers. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series
Outdoors: Cantando Y Jugando,/Singing and Playing
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park, adjacent to the Richmond Beach Library
Join an English/Spanish concert for families with music and songs from different countries. Presented by Marco Cortes. Una programa en Inglés y en Español para niños y familias con música y canciones de diferentes países. All ages welcome. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/66636bb90143ab51507b4b97
Ella Bella Bee and the Pollinators in Concert
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Shoreline Library
Colorful costumes, dance, interactive songs and humor focus on bees and hummingbirds and how to sustain them. Alliteration, puns and rhymes abound! Free games and organic seeds for families. All ages welcome with adult. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/65f9c5a7284a1a4570124e99
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events
**
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment