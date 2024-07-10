Reminder: get Wet and Wild this Saturday at Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
July 13. 2024 from 3-5pm at Sunset School Park (17800 10th Ave. NW, Shoreline, WA 98177)
- Free event!
- Lots of water activities for kiddos!
- Tons of fun!
- Popsicles!!!!
We're also still looking for additional volunteers to:
- help us set up
- help us pack up (just stick around afterwards)
- and to help out at different water stations
Please email if you're able to volunteer. Even 20 minutes will help us make this event successful for the kiddos and community.
Feel free to bring chairs / blankets to chill out on.
PLEASE NO DOGS! Even though we love them all very much.
