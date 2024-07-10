Tickets on sale now for Cultural Heritage Festival July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20 · 6 - 8pm PDT

Shoreline Community College Theatre

The event will feature storytelling, rhythms, movements, and songs, engaging attendees in exploring the connections between rhythms, life, and humanity.JHP Cultural Group led by Charles Armah would be the highlight of the evening with exaggerated Ghanaian colorful designed costumes, traditional dance and music. The performances stand out for their cultural uniqueness, showcasing a fusion of Ga, Ewe, northern ethnic styles of drumming, dancing, vibrant displays of energy, fireworks, cycling, acrobatics, and creative music whiles educating and entertaining the audience.The JHP Band led by Emmanuel Arhu delivers contemporary highlife music with modern instruments, typically featuring a mid-tempo 4x4 time signature, along with reggae tunes.The Alchemy Tap Project led by Josh Scribner is a Seattle-based performance company for serious tap dancers ages 16 and up. The company was founded on the principles of experimentation, entertainment, and excellence. Members train and rehearse at least six hours a week. ATP is a regular feature at Cultural Heritage and are looking forward to electrifying our stage with their unique tap skills.Gayatri's School of Kathak would be presenting classical Indian dance, a group dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich traditions of Kathak dance in its purest form.Jamee “JEM” McAdoo is a Jackson State University Graduate. Professional Poet, Award-Winning Playwright, Former On-Air Radio Personality, Published Author Performing original spoken word poetry entitled “Lessons Still Relevant” and “Rooted”Led by Yaw Amponsah, the Kete Dance, a traditional Ghanaian dance from the Akan people, will be performed. Characterized by graceful and rhythmic movements accompanied by Kete drums, this dance is often featured at royal ceremonies, festivals, and significant events. The dancers wear colorful costumes that reflect the Akan cultural heritage. The Kete Dance serves both as entertainment and as a means of preserving and passing down important cultural traditions and values.Hula O Lehualani would share the warmth of the aloha spirit! This is an inclusive halau with emphasis put on aloha/love, respect/ho’ihi and humility/ha’aha’a towards the practice of Hula and Polynesian dance. It is with this intent that we can create positive energies for one another and for the world we live in. Come see us on July 20 at 2024 Cultural Heritage.SPONSORS: 4CULTURE, City of Shoreline, JHP Legacy, Jack Malek, Shoreline Community College, Shorelake Arts.