Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday July 13, 2024

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Back At It Again


Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 9:30- 12:30

As the sun shines and gets hotter each day, our plants need water and mulch to get through the dry season. Come join us to care and tend our Future Forest!

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

(We appreciate your sharing this post with others)

~ Many Hands Make Light Work


Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
