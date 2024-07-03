What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline - July 3- July 9
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline?
July 3- July 9
Looking for fun and engaging events in Shoreline?
On Wednesday, July 3rd, head to Shoreline Library for the "Animals Got Talent Puppet Show," where you'll enjoy hilarious puppet acts and get to vote for your favorites!
Celebrate Independence Day with the Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade on Thursday, July 4th. On Saturday, July 6th, visit the Shoreline Farmers Market for farm-fresh produce, live music, and activities for kids, then join the Richmond Beach & Kruckeberg Garden Walk to explore one of Shoreline's oldest neighborhoods.
The following week, enjoy story times, concerts, video games, and more at the Shoreline Library and local parks. Don't miss these exciting community events! Visit www.DestinationShoreline.com for more information about upcoming events in Shoreline.
Animals Got Talent Puppet Show
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
6:30 PM - 7:15 PM
Shoreline Library
You are sure to sing, dance and belly laugh as each act tells you about their characteristics through silly antics and talents. Help pick your favorite acts in Animals Got Talent! Presented by Penny Walter of Penny's Puppet Productions. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. All ages welcome with adult. Registration not required.
Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade
Thursday, July 4, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highland Terrace Neighborhood, 2nd NW & 159th
The Highland Terrace Kids Parade is on for the 4th of July. It is a small, old fashioned hometown event. Here is what is needed: Juice and lots of cookies + come early to help set up. If you are willing to make Cappuccino at the booth, please let us know. If you can purchase saltwater taffy at Town & Country, please let us know. I am passing the lead on this over the Paul Van Hollebeke and would like him to get as much assist as possible, so he continues to be the energy to initiate it. This is a 100% neighborhood sponsored and paid for event. If you do not have small children, come and lend a hand, throw candy, decorate the canopy and enjoy your neighbors.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 6, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Richmond Beach & Kruckeberg Garden Walk
Saturday, July 6, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Richmond Beach Community Park
Walk around Richmond Beach, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Shoreline. Visit the lovely Triangle Garden and Kruckeberg Botanical Garden. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some hilly streets. Meet at Richmond Beach Community Park, 21st Ave NW and NW 197th St. Parking is on the street only. Do not park at the library, as that is reserved for library patrons.
Walk is approximately: 3 miles / 1.5 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)
Meet at: Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St. (Park along street)
Walk Leader: Dan
Baby Story Time
Monday, July 8, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.
Family Story Time
Monday, July 8, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Lunch Bunch Stories
Monday, July 8, 2024
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Shoreline Library
Come for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Johnny Bregar Music – Original Kids Songs. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!
Game On!
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
