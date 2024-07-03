What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline - July 3- July 9





On Wednesday, July 3rd, head to Shoreline Library for the "Animals Got Talent Puppet Show," where you'll enjoy hilarious puppet acts and get to vote for your favorites!





Celebrate Independence Day with the Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade on Thursday, July 4th. On Saturday, July 6th, visit the Shoreline Farmers Market for farm-fresh produce, live music, and activities for kids, then join the Richmond Beach & Kruckeberg Garden Walk to explore one of Shoreline's oldest neighborhoods.









Animals Got Talent Puppet Show

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

6:30 PM - 7:15 PM

Shoreline Library

You are sure to sing, dance and belly laugh as each act tells you about their characteristics through silly antics and talents. Help pick your favorite acts in Animals Got Talent! Presented by Penny Walter of Penny's Puppet Productions. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. All ages welcome with adult. Registration not required.

Source



Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade

Thursday, July 4, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Highland Terrace Neighborhood, 2nd NW & 159th

The Highland Terrace Kids Parade is on for the 4th of July. It is a small, old fashioned hometown event. Here is what is needed: Juice and lots of cookies + come early to help set up. If you are willing to make Cappuccino at the booth, please let us know. If you can purchase saltwater taffy at Town & Country, please let us know. I am passing the lead on this over the Paul Van Hollebeke and would like him to get as much assist as possible, so he continues to be the energy to initiate it. This is a 100% neighborhood sponsored and paid for event. If you do not have small children, come and lend a hand, throw candy, decorate the canopy and enjoy your neighbors.



Shoreline Farmers Market

Saturday, July 6, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BikeLink Park & Ride

Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).

Source



Richmond Beach & Kruckeberg Garden Walk

Saturday, July 6, 2024

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Richmond Beach Community Park

Walk around Richmond Beach, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Shoreline. Visit the lovely Triangle Garden and Kruckeberg Botanical Garden. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some hilly streets. Meet at Richmond Beach Community Park, 21st Ave NW and NW 197th St. Parking is on the street only. Do not park at the library, as that is reserved for library patrons.

Walk is approximately: 3 miles / 1.5 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)

Meet at: Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St. (Park along street)

Walk Leader: Dan

Source



Baby Story Time

Monday, July 8, 2024

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Shoreline Library

Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.

Source



Family Story Time

Monday, July 8, 2024

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.

Source



Lunch Bunch Stories

Monday, July 8, 2024

1:15 PM - 1:45 PM

Shoreline Library

Come for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.

Source



Lunchtime Concert Series

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Johnny Bregar Music – Original Kids Songs. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!

Source



Game On!

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Shoreline Library

Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.

Source



Karaoke in the Park

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Cromwell Park

Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.

Source:



-----

For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on



To have your event included please email





The following week, enjoy story times, concerts, video games, and more at the Shoreline Library and local parks. Don't miss these exciting community events! Visit www.DestinationShoreline.com for more information about upcoming events in Shoreline.Wednesday, July 3, 20246:30 PM - 7:15 PMYou are sure to sing, dance and belly laugh as each act tells you about their characteristics through silly antics and talents. Help pick your favorite acts in Animals Got Talent! Presented by Penny Walter of Penny's Puppet Productions. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. All ages welcome with adult. Registration not required.Thursday, July 4, 202411:00 AM - 12:00 PMHighland Terrace Neighborhood, 2nd NW & 159thThe Highland Terrace Kids Parade is on for the 4th of July. It is a small, old fashioned hometown event. Here is what is needed: Juice and lots of cookies + come early to help set up. If you are willing to make Cappuccino at the booth, please let us know. If you can purchase saltwater taffy at Town & Country, please let us know. I am passing the lead on this over the Paul Van Hollebeke and would like him to get as much assist as possible, so he continues to be the energy to initiate it. This is a 100% neighborhood sponsored and paid for event. If you do not have small children, come and lend a hand, throw candy, decorate the canopy and enjoy your neighbors.Saturday, July 6, 202410:00 AM - 2:00 PMShoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).Saturday, July 6, 202410:00 AM - 11:30 AMWalk around Richmond Beach, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Shoreline. Visit the lovely Triangle Garden and Kruckeberg Botanical Garden. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some hilly streets. Meet at Richmond Beach Community Park, 21st Ave NW and NW 197th St. Parking is on the street only. Do not park at the library, as that is reserved for library patrons.Walk is approximately: 3 miles / 1.5 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (some hills)Meet at: Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St. (Park along street)Walk Leader: DanMonday, July 8, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AMShare bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.Monday, July 8, 202411:00 AM - 11:30 AMEnjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.Monday, July 8, 20241:15 PM - 1:45 PMCome for the Free Summer Meals program and listen to stories while you munch! Share songs and do activities! All ages welcome. Registration not required.Tuesday, July 9, 202412:00 PM - 1:00 PMJohnny Bregar Music – Original Kids Songs. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!Tuesday, July 9, 20243:30 PM - 5:30 PMPlay video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.Tuesday, July 9, 20245:30 PM - 8:00 PMKaraoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.Source: Source -----For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

Looking for fun and engaging events in Shoreline?