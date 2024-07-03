Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk will close some roads in Woodway on July 4, 2024
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
|Click here for a map of the race route
Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk - July 4, 2024 from 6-11am
The Edmonds July 4th – Beat Brackett 5K Run/Walk will again route through Woodway.
Same as last year, roads will be closed to through traffic from 7:45am to 10:00am. Woodway residents will be allowed through, but are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
On July 4, set-up begins around 6:30am. Volunteers will be stationed at several points along the race route to help guide traffic and runners.
The race begins at 8:00am; all participants are anticipated to finish by 10:00am. Many runners will be wearing the “Beat Brackett” race shirts for easy visibility.
Online registrations have closed for 2024, and there will be no day-of race registrations available this year.
