Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk will close some roads in Woodway on July 4, 2024

Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk - July 4, 2024 from 6-11am



The Edmonds July 4th – Beat Brackett 5K Run/Walk will again route through Woodway.





Same as last year, roads will be closed to through traffic from 7:45am to 10:00am. Woodway residents will be allowed through, but are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.



On July 4, set-up begins around 6:30am. Volunteers will be stationed at several points along the race route to help guide traffic and runners.





The race begins at 8:00am; all participants are anticipated to finish by 10:00am. Many runners will be wearing the “Beat Brackett” race shirts for easy visibility.



Online registrations have closed for 2024, and there will be no day-of race registrations available this year.







