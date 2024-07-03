Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk will close some roads in Woodway on July 4, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Click here for a map of the race route
Beat Brackett 5k Run/Walk - July 4, 2024 from 6-11am

The Edmonds July 4th – Beat Brackett 5K Run/Walk will again route through Woodway. 

Same as last year, roads will be closed to through traffic from 7:45am to 10:00am. Woodway residents will be allowed through, but are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

On July 4, set-up begins around 6:30am. Volunteers will be stationed at several points along the race route to help guide traffic and runners. 

The race begins at 8:00am; all participants are anticipated to finish by 10:00am. Many runners will be wearing the “Beat Brackett” race shirts for easy visibility.

Online registrations have closed for 2024, and there will be no day-of race registrations available this year. 


Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  