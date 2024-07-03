LFP Passport Services expands hours
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
The City of Lake Forest Park has expanded the hours passport services are offered!
Appointments are available:
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 9:00am – 4:00pm
- Thursday, Friday - 12:00pm – 4:00pm
- Saturday - 10:00am – 3:00pm
The Passport Office is located in City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
City passport agents are able to process the DS-11, Application for a U.S. Passport form.
You will need to submit the DS-11 form if you are applying for the first time, applying for a minor, or are otherwise not eligible for the DS-82 renewal form.
If you have questions about which form to complete, call City Hall at 206-368-5440 to speak with an agent. A reminder that the City can also take your passport photo at your appointment for an additional fee.
If you are an adult renewing a recently expired passport (or soon expiring) with the DS-82, Application for Renewal for Eligible Individuals, city staff is happy to answer any questions or review an application for completeness any time during City business hours.
More information here
