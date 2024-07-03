LFP Passport Services expands hours

Thinking about traveling overseas this fall or winter – be sure to get your passport in order.





Appointments are available:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 9:00am – 4:00pm

Thursday, Friday - 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Saturday - 10:00am – 3:00pm Schedule an appointment today!







City passport agents are able to process the DS-11, Application for a U.S. Passport form.





You will need to submit the DS-11 form if you are applying for the first time, applying for a minor, or are otherwise not eligible for the DS-82 renewal form.









If you are an adult renewing a recently expired passport (or soon expiring) with the DS-82, Application for Renewal for Eligible Individuals, city staff is happy to answer any questions or review an application for completeness any time during City business hours.



More information here If you have questions about which form to complete, call City Hall at 206-368-5440 to speak with an agent. A reminder that the City can also take your passport photo at your appointment for an additional fee.









The City of Lake Forest Park has expanded the hours passport services are offered!