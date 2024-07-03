Letter to the Editor: Don't feed the raccoons

To the Editor:





Our dog was attacked by two raccoons as we left our condo last night. We spent till 2:00am at the pet emergency center.





For anyone out there who thinks that feeding raccoons helps anything, please stop. Every single expert says do not feed wild raccoons.





Our neighbor has been consistently feeding the raccoons all around our unit. The population exploded to 9 with 5 cubs, and the neighbor refused to believe that it could become a problem, in spite of what everyone with knowledge says about it.





This family of nine raccoons came to consider our property a part of their den, apparently. They became extremely territorial and aggressive towards us.





If you want to keep a healthy environment for pets, people, and raccoons: NEVER FEED WILD RACCOONS





It will lead to a raft of painful problems.



Our dog has 4 - 5 puncture wounds and a laceration that needed to be stitched. He's doing okay. It could have been much worse.





Luckily I was following close behind my partner as she left with the dog, and I followed up, kicking the raccoons as hard as I could to get them to leave. It was a wild attack, probably lasted 45 seconds, but it seemed like an hour. I could see that my partner and the dog were losing their battle with the two raccoons. Thank God I was there to kick them.





Name withheld (but known to Editor)

Shoreline







