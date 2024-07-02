UWMed: Harborview readies for annual wave of fireworks injuries

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Dr. Morris says: Don't play with fireworks, don't hold them in your hand, and don't use them around children. Photo courtesy UW Med

Every year around the Fourth of July, Harborview Medical Center, the region’s only Level I trauma and burn center, treats about 55 patients for fireworks-related injuries. The hospital's Emergency Department will be staffed to care for the influx of injuries expected this week.

“We see a lot of fireworks-related injuries,” said Dr. Stephen Morris in emergency medicine at UW Medicine in Seattle. “The most devastating injuries that we see are those to the hands and eyes.”

“Fireworks and alcohol certainly don’t mix,” he added. “That’s a big portion of the injuries we see related to people who are intoxicated and just don’t have the wherewithal to use them properly.”

Morris encourages people to attend a public fireworks display run by professionals to celebrate Independence Day.


Posted by DKH at 11:51 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  