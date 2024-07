Upcoming restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership

On Wednesday, 7/3 we will be in Hamlin Park near the meadow on the north endOn Saturday, 7/6 we will be at Shoreview Park Pick a park and join a restoration work party to celebrate summer! No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm!Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership