Fireworks outside of authorized shows are illegal here

They never look this good in person but thanks to Snohomish county for the pretty picture

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





...but you knew that, didn't you?





All our local cities are issuing statements about fireworks being illegal in their jurisdictions. Shoreline, Woodway, Kenmore, Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Lake Forest Park has also posted notices at every "Welcome to Lake Forest Park" entrance to the city.





Snohomish county finally closed their loophole in South County by banning fireworks in Esperance, the only unincorporated area in SW Sno county (west of Ranch 99).





They still have fireworks stands in the area because they were a little slow in changing that regulation.









The 3rd of July Family Celebration in Mountlake Terrace Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Drive Details here



This year’s festivities will begin at 6:00pm. The fun will include pie eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. A fantastic fireworks display over beautiful Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the event when darkness falls at approximately 10:00pm. This year’s festivities will begin at 6:00pm. The fun will include pie eating contests, field games, a DJ and food trucks. A fantastic fireworks display over beautiful Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the event when darkness falls at approximately 10:00pm.





Across the Sound, the small town of Kingston always has a huge 4th of July party and fireworks . If you can find a vantage point in west Shoreline or Edmonds, you can watch the show, which starts after 10pm.





If someone near you is setting off fireworks, do not call 911 - call the non-emergency number for your police department - unless of course they set something on fire.





I have fond memories of going to a fireworks show in Edmonds and watching the people next to the stadium catch their roof on fire with errant fireworks. It was a better show than the main event.





Remember to keep your dogs where they can't run away.







