Classifieds: Special joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners Planning Committee meeting
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on July 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.
DATE: July 15, 2024
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51
7220 NE. 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028
To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.
To attend the meeting online, please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
July 1, 2024
