Classifieds: Special joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners Planning Committee meeting





SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on July 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.DATE: July 15, 2024TIME: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 517220 NE. 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.To attend the meeting online, please use the below information:Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997Passcode: 743608Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantJuly 1, 2024