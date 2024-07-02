July 5th is Pet Remembrance Day, and Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) invites animal lovers to join them for a month-long tribute to furred, finned, and feathered family members who have passed on.

Inspired by her beloved tabby named Noodle, an anonymous community member will match every donation to SAFe Rescue made via this link, up to $17,000.





In addition to having their donation to kitties in need matched, dollar for dollar, supporters will also be able to share photos and memories of dearly departed pets on an online memorial page.





Noodle

“Noodle brought a lifetime of love to us,” said Noodle’s human. “Every day was better with him. He is my soul cat and I know that I’m not the only one who has been blessed with a soulmate in animal form, so I wanted to create this match fund in loving memory of the seventeen wonderful years we had together and also give others the chance to honor their beloved pets.”

The online memorial, named after Noodle, provides a space for the community to celebrate the pets who have walked, played, and cuddled through their lives. Anyone who makes a donation is encouraged to contribute stories and images of the animals they wish to remember. The online memorial, named after Noodle, provides a space for the community to celebrate the pets who have walked, played, and cuddled through their lives. Anyone who makes a donation is encouraged to contribute stories and images of the animals they wish to remember.







Noodle’s Pet Remembrance Campaign will accept submissions through July 31, 2024.



Noodle’s Pet Remembrance Campaign will accept submissions through July 31, 2024.