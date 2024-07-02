Veterans booth at Shoreline Farmers Market displayed engraved bricks honoring veterans at the Recognition Plaza

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Veteerans bricks at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Story and photos by Doug Cerretti

The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) sponsored a booth at the Shoreline Farmer Market this past Saturday, June 29 to display engraved bricks that are installed at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza to honor veterans. 


For a donation of $100 (tax deductible) an engraved brick will be placed in the Plaza to honor a past, present or future veteran.

It is a joy meeting people at the Market and telling them about the Plaza and how they can honor a veteran. What I am amazed at is how many people have visited Shoreline City Hall but have not seen the Plaza???

Veterans RecognitionPlaza at City Hall
This was hard to fathom but it may be that people have not seen the Plaza because you enter City Hall from the east and west.

The Plaza is on the northside of City Hall at the base of the flag pole flying the American Flag. 

I would suggest the next time you visit City Hall or if you are in the vicinity, visit the Plaza. 

There are five benches where you can sit, relax and contemplate the names engraved on the bricks. 

To paraphrase, “If only the Bricks could talk.” 

There is a brick honoring WWII veteran Dwight Stevens, who piloted a B-17 for 33 combat missions at the ripe old age of 20. 

Dwight honored 14 family members with engraved bricks at the Plaza including J Dwight Stevens, Union Army, 1862 to 1863. Think of the stories these bricks tell. 

Three bricks honor veterans who paid the ultimate price in WWII. 

Starr Sutherland, Jr., namesake of The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline, 

Alfred Turgeon whose remains were identified 78 years after his death, and Ralph Henry Keil who perished 12 minutes after WWII came to the United States December 7, 1941.

Think of the stories. 

On rare occasions the SVA will honor non-veterans who served veterans. Mother and daughter, Barbara Alvarez and Bessie Bellecourt served in the USO and Avis Schwab served as a Donut Dolly in Vietnam

Please visit the Plaza and think about the stories behind the engraved bricks and consider having a brick installed at the Plaza to honor a veteran past, present or future in your family so that the Plaza can tell new stories. 

The SVA will again be at Shoreline Farmers Market July 20 and August 17. Come visit us.

The Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza is on the north-side of Shoreline City Hall located at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.

Engraved Bricks can be purchased here. You can order engraved bricks online or an order form can be printed, fill out and mailed with a check or credit card number. Questions: call 206-546-9603 and leave a message.

Shoreline Farmers Market is held from 10am to 2pm Saturdays: June 1 - Oct 5, Harvest Oct 26 + Dec 14 at Shoreline Park & Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA (192nd St N & Aurora Ave N).


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  