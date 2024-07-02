Veterans booth at Shoreline Farmers Market displayed engraved bricks honoring veterans at the Recognition Plaza

Veteerans bricks at the Shoreline Farmers Market

For a donation of $100 (tax deductible) an engraved brick will be placed in the Plaza to honor a past, present or future veteran.





It is a joy meeting people at the Market and telling them about the Plaza and how they can honor a veteran. What I am amazed at is how many people have visited Shoreline City Hall but have not seen the Plaza???





Veterans RecognitionPlaza at City Hall This was hard to fathom but it may be that people have not seen the Plaza because you enter City Hall from the east and west.





The Plaza is on the northside of City Hall at the base of the flag pole flying the American Flag.





I would suggest the next time you visit City Hall or if you are in the vicinity, visit the Plaza.





There are five benches where you can sit, relax and contemplate the names engraved on the bricks.





To paraphrase, “If only the Bricks could talk.”





There is a brick honoring WWII veteran Dwight Stevens, who piloted a B-17 for 33 combat missions at the ripe old age of 20.





Dwight honored 14 family members with engraved bricks at the Plaza including J Dwight Stevens, Union Army, 1862 to 1863. Think of the stories these bricks tell.





Three bricks honor veterans who paid the ultimate price in WWII.





Starr Sutherland, Jr., namesake of The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline,





Alfred Turgeon whose remains were identified 78 years after his death, and Ralph Henry Keil who perished 12 minutes after WWII came to the United States December 7, 1941.





Think of the stories.





On rare occasions the SVA will honor non-veterans who served veterans. Mother and daughter, Barbara Alvarez and Bessie Bellecourt served in the USO and Avis Schwab served as a Donut Dolly in Vietnam .





Please visit the Plaza and think about the stories behind the engraved bricks and consider having a brick installed at the Plaza to honor a veteran past, present or future in your family so that the Plaza can tell new stories.



