Veterans booth at Shoreline Farmers Market displayed engraved bricks honoring veterans at the Recognition Plaza
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) sponsored a booth at the Shoreline Farmer Market this past Saturday, June 29 to display engraved bricks that are installed at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza to honor veterans.
The Plaza is located at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
For a donation of $100 (tax deductible) an engraved brick will be placed in the Plaza to honor a past, present or future veteran.
It is a joy meeting people at the Market and telling them about the Plaza and how they can honor a veteran. What I am amazed at is how many people have visited Shoreline City Hall but have not seen the Plaza???
|Veterans RecognitionPlaza at City Hall
The Plaza is on the northside of City Hall at the base of the flag pole flying the American Flag.
I would suggest the next time you visit City Hall or if you are in the vicinity, visit the Plaza.
There are five benches where you can sit, relax and contemplate the names engraved on the bricks.
To paraphrase, “If only the Bricks could talk.”
Three bricks honor veterans who paid the ultimate price in WWII.
On rare occasions the SVA will honor non-veterans who served veterans. Mother and daughter, Barbara Alvarez and Bessie Bellecourt served in the USO and Avis Schwab served as a Donut Dolly in Vietnam.
The SVA will again be at Shoreline Farmers Market July 20 and August 17. Come visit us.
The Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza is on the north-side of Shoreline City Hall located at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Engraved Bricks can be purchased here. You can order engraved bricks online or an order form can be printed, fill out and mailed with a check or credit card number. Questions: call 206-546-9603 and leave a message.
Shoreline Farmers Market is held from 10am to 2pm Saturdays: June 1 - Oct 5, Harvest Oct 26 + Dec 14 at Shoreline Park & Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA (192nd St N & Aurora Ave N).
The Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza is on the north-side of Shoreline City Hall located at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Engraved Bricks can be purchased here. You can order engraved bricks online or an order form can be printed, fill out and mailed with a check or credit card number. Questions: call 206-546-9603 and leave a message.
Shoreline Farmers Market is held from 10am to 2pm Saturdays: June 1 - Oct 5, Harvest Oct 26 + Dec 14 at Shoreline Park & Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA (192nd St N & Aurora Ave N).
0 comments:
Post a Comment