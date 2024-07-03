Shorewood's TSA Club (Technology Student Association) performs well at National TSA Conference

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Back: Reagan Dunphy 12th, Milo Clark 11th, Sam HIcks 11th, Andrew Mitchell 12th, Eli Cady 11th. Front: Kat Siteras 12th, Maddy Costello 12th, Grace Abernathy 12th, Rachel Li 12th,Yeva Gomilko 9th. Advisors: Angie Nouwens and Shannon McMaster

Shorewood's TSA Club (Technology Student Association) participated as a team for the first time this year at the National TSA Conference of over 9000 students from across the nation and several international teams.

3rd place trophy winner, Yeva Gomilko for Photographic Technology

Shorewood competed in Audio Podcasting, Board Game Design, Forensics, On Demand Video, Photographic Technology, Structural Design & Engineering, Tech Bowl, Tech Problem Solving, and Webmaster.

Our team made semi-finals in two events: 
  • Photographic Technology (Top 12) and 
  • Structural Design (Top 20). 
In final competition, Yeva Golmilko won the 3rd place trophy for her Photographic Technology event. Over 9000 students competed from every state and several international teams over the 5 day conference.


Posted by DKH at 12:57 AM
Tags: ,

1 comments:

Anonymous,  July 3, 2024 at 1:47 AM  

Congratulations to you all!

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  