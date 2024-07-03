Shorewood's TSA Club (Technology Student Association) performs well at National TSA Conference
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
|Back: Reagan Dunphy 12th, Milo Clark 11th, Sam HIcks 11th, Andrew Mitchell 12th, Eli Cady 11th. Front: Kat Siteras 12th, Maddy Costello 12th, Grace Abernathy 12th, Rachel Li 12th,Yeva Gomilko 9th. Advisors: Angie Nouwens and Shannon McMaster
Shorewood's TSA Club (Technology Student Association) participated as a team for the first time this year at the National TSA Conference of over 9000 students from across the nation and several international teams.
|3rd place trophy winner, Yeva Gomilko for Photographic Technology
Shorewood competed in Audio Podcasting, Board Game Design, Forensics, On Demand Video, Photographic Technology, Structural Design & Engineering, Tech Bowl, Tech Problem Solving, and Webmaster.
Our team made semi-finals in two events:
- Photographic Technology (Top 12) and
- Structural Design (Top 20).
Congratulations to you all!
