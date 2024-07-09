Upcoming restoration work parties with the Green Shoreline Partnership
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Green Shoreline Partnership!
On Wednesday, 7/10/2024 we will be in Hamlin Park at the meadow.
On Friday, 7/12 we will be in Echo Lake Park.
On Saturday, 7/13 we will be at
- Meridian Park
- Northcrest Park
- North City Park
- Shoreline Park
- Shoreview Park
- Twin Ponds North
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
- Hamlin Park by the meadow
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
