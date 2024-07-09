Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Hosts After-Hours Event: "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview"
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|Architect's drawing of the N Shoreline 185th Station
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Sound Transit and the City of Shoreline Transportation Department, is excited to announce an exclusive After-Hours event titled "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview."
This special event will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at the Scottish Rite Center in Shoreline 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133
"Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview" is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and community leaders to come together and learn more about the upcoming light rail developments in Shoreline and related transportation updates.
The event will feature presentations from Erik Ashlie-Vinike of Sound Transit and Jeff Raker of the City of Shoreline Transportation Department, providing attendees with the latest updates on the August 30th launch of light rail, its impact on the community, and the benefits it will bring to Shoreline.
Appetizers and light refreshments will be provided, and there will be opportunities for Q&A following the presentations.
Registration Information: This event is free for Chamber members and open to the public. Registration is required. Please register by July 15th by visiting the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce website at shorelinechamber.org.
"We are thrilled to host this After-Hours event in partnership with Sound Transit and the City of Shoreline Transportation Department," said Kevin Barrett, Vice-President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
"The light rail project is a significant development for our community, and this event will help ensure that our residents and businesses are well-informed and prepared for the exciting changes ahead."
