Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Hosts After-Hours Event: "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview"

Architect's drawing of the N Shoreline 185th Station

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Sound Transit and the City of Shoreline Transportation Department, is excited to announce an exclusive After-Hours event titled "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview."





This special event will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at the Scottish Rite Center in Shoreline 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133



"Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview" is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and community leaders to come together and learn more about the upcoming light rail developments in Shoreline and related transportation updates.