Reminder: LFP Police Dept. 4th Annual Safety Day this Saturday July 13, 2024
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|Photo courtesy LFP
With the popularity of biking and swimming, ensuring community safety becomes paramount. The LFP Police Department is delighted to announce its 4th annual Safety Day on July 13, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, at Lake Forest Park City Hall in Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way..
Mark your calendars and save the date! This year’s event includes complimentary bike helmets and life jackets for kids as well as adults with disabilities (available on a first-come, first served basis), goodie bags for the children, and a bicycle obstacle course.
Bring your appetite and check out the food vendors. Grab a ticket and take aim to dunk either Chief Harden or Mayor French in the dunk tank! Proceeds benefit the North Sound Police Foundation.
