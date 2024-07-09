DSHS Mobile Community Service Office at Shoreline Library July 25, 2024
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Thursday, July 25, 10am-2pm
Shoreline Library’s lower parking lot
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Mobile Community Service staff will be available to assist with:
- Application interviews for food, cash and select medical assistance
- Yearly eligibility and mid-certification reviews
- Questions and answers about active cases or about any DSHS services
