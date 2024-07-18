Takin' it to the streets: North City Jazz Walk will close five blocks of 15th Ave NE for pedestrians August 13, 2024 6-10pm
We are excited to be able to close down five blocks of 15th Ave NE in North City, between 175th NE and 180th NE.
Here is the lineup for the 2024 venues and artists:
- Bethel Lutheran Church: The Marina Albero Quintet
- Easy Monkey Taphouse: The Susan Pascal Quintet
- Sodam Chicken: Greta Matassa
- St Mark Parish: The Stacey Jones Band
- North City Bistro: Pearl Django
- North City Water District: Reggie Goings Quartet
- North City Lounge: Greg Schroeder
- Frank Lumber Delivery: Hook Me Up
- Frank Lumber Bargain Barn: Jazz Overhaul
