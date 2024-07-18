Takin' it to the streets: North City Jazz Walk will close five blocks of 15th Ave NE for pedestrians August 13, 2024 6-10pm

Thursday, July 18, 2024


Tuesday, August 13th  6-10pm 

We are excited to be able to close down five blocks of 15th Ave NE in North City, between 175th NE and 180th NE.

Here is the lineup for the 2024 venues and artists:
  • Bethel Lutheran Church: The Marina Albero Quintet
  • Easy Monkey Taphouse: The Susan Pascal Quintet
  • Sodam Chicken: Greta Matassa
  • St Mark Parish: The Stacey Jones Band
  • North City Bistro: Pearl Django
  • North City Water District: Reggie Goings Quartet
  • North City Lounge: Greg Schroeder
Our two outdoor venues:
  • Frank Lumber Delivery: Hook Me Up
  • Frank Lumber Bargain Barn: Jazz Overhaul
For more information, please visit our website


Posted by DKH at 1:10 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  