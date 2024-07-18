Shoreline to help struggling apartment developer; again

Vacant lots awaiting construction crews like the future site of the ION 149th are a common sight in Shoreline. Photo by Oliver Moffat

By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





Yet, amid a housing affordability crisis, more than nine vacant lots and blocks of derelict homes blight Shoreline neighborhoods as high interest rates cause some developers to struggle to get the construction loans needed to start building.













In an emailed response to a request for clarification, the city said At the public hearing in August of 2023, the city said “there are more than one and they are in both of the station areas” but then in January of 2024 , the city said, “there is one applicant who has taken advantage of the extension.”In an emailed response to a request for clarification, the city said AAA Management Company (a San Diego based Real Estate Investment company) is the only company to take advantage of the extensions because their financing fell through.













Merks said the building will meet



In response to local activists who criticize tree removal in the neighborhood Merks said, “where are you going to put 254 units? I think I save more trees by making one building than if I built 250 single family units… Do they care about whether their kids or grandkids can find a home nearby?”

The city council is scheduled to hold a





In addition, construction by Sound Transit caused a “pressurized aquifer” under the site which cost $2 million to de-water and an additional $250,000 redesign. Merks said despite the setbacks, she is working to get started as soon as possible. “We are $9 million in on this project. We are not limping along. We are fully committed,” she said.Merks said the building will meet LEED platinum standards, the highest level of sustainability practices, and its location steps from the transit station will reduce car dependence of residents. Unlike the homes it will replace, the entire building will be electric and the building will have space for ground floor retail.The city council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed permit extension ordinance on July 22, 2024 at Shoreline city hall.