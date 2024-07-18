Register your Shoreline National Night Out party

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Ridgecrest 2017. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Street closure applications are now CLOSED for National Night Out parties on August 6 or earlier, but there's still time to register your event! 

Complete and submit your registration by Friday, August 2, 2024.

When you register, you can request visits from City officials and representatives of the Shoreline Police and Fire Departments. 

Whether you're sharing ice cream bars with neighbors or hosting a block barbecue, let's make this National Night Out a memorable one!



