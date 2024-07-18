Residential structure fire in Lake Forest Park

Shoreline Fire responded to a Residential Structure Fire this morning in the 15800 block of 33rd Ave NE in Lake Forest Park, near Briarcrest Elementary School.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson

This dispatch came in around 3:30am. We arrived on scene and found the interior with light smoke and charged smoke from the roof vents and peak.





One engine crew went interior and pulled ceilings and found heavy fire in the attic. Our ladder truck crew cut a vertical vent hole above the suspected fire origin area and heavy fire erupted from the vent hole.





Multiple addition vent holes were cut as well as ceilings being pulled from the interior. A good knockdown was made and fire was contained to the attic.





All residents had evacuated prior to our arrival. Our medics evaluated one of the residents for possible smoke inhalation.





The cause is under investigation.







