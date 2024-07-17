What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 17- July 23

Wednesday, July 17, 2024


By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline

What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

July 17- July 23

Shoreline is hosting a variety of exciting events this week. On Wednesday, July 17th, attend Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library to repair household items, and learn about the upcoming Light Rail at the Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview event. 

That evening, enjoy live music and activities at Swingin' Summer Eve in Cromwell Park. On Thursday, July 18th, join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk. 

The week continues with the Shoreline Farmers Market and other family-friendly events, culminating in the JHP 9th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 20th. Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar.

Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library

Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!

If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.org.

Source: https://seattlereconomy.org/event/fix-it-night-at-the-shoreline-tool-library-3/

Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview - After Hours Informational & Networking Event
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Sound Transit, and the City of Shoreline invite you to an evening event to learn about the upcoming launch of Light Rail in Shoreline and related transportation updates. "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview" is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and community leaders to come together and learn more about the upcoming light rail developments in Shoreline and related transportation updates.

Source: https://shorelinechamber.org/event-5743854

Swingin' Summer Eve
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Cromwell Park

Enjoy a midweek festival featuring live music, food trucks, photo booth, inflatables, and hands on activities. This is a free event, there is a cost for food from the food trucks.

Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events

Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk
Thursday, July 18, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum

Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk discussing this history of borders and boundaries in the City of Shoreline. Be a part of the conversation and explore different ideas relating to the borders and boundaries that have developed over time in our area. This walk and talk will ask participants to actively participate in conversations. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18643/982

Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride

Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).

Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/

Hillwood Neighborhood and Crista Walk
Saturday, July 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
BikeLink Park & Ride

Starting at the Park & Ride, we’ll head west exploring the Hillwood Neighborhood and the Crista Ministries Campus learning about its history. After, we’ll swing by Kings Elementary School and loop around back to our starting point. For a full list of walks visitwww.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18645/982

Storytime at the Museum
Saturday, Juy 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum

Orchards to Markets. We’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft. Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art. For ages 1-8 with adult.

Source: https://shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/programs-and-community/

JHP 9th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival
Saturday, July 20, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater

Enjoy traditional dance and music with performances from the JHP Cultural Group, JHP Band, Alchemy Tap Project, Saeeda Wright, Herencias Mexicanas, Hokulani's Hula, Professional Poet Jamee “JAM” McAdoo, and other diverse groups. Featuring storytelling, rhythms, movements, and songs, engaging attendees to explore the connections between rhythms, life, and humanity.

Source: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multicultural-heritage-festival-tickets-922251457937?aff=oddtdtcreator

Shoreline Silent Book Club July Meet Up
Sunday, July 21, 2024
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Drumlin

Shoreline Silent Book Club Second meet up for July. Please comment on Instagram if you plan to join: Source: https://www.instagram.com/silentbookclubshoreline/

Baby Story Time
Monday, July 22, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library

Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.

Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315

Alka Rockets with the Museum of Flight
Monday, July 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library

Learn the basic physics involved in launching rockets as well as the fundamental shapes and design of a rocket. Design and launch small rockets using Alka-Seltzer as their fuel. All materials provided by The Museum of Flight. Ages 5 to 7 with adult. Please register each child attending. Accompanying adults need not register. Walk-ins welcome only if space allows.

Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6671ca881be1968097d6d85b

Family Story Time
Monday, July 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.

Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a

Lunchtime Concert Series
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cromwell Park

Chikiri – Taiko Drummers. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!

Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series

Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Cromwell Park

Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.

Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events

For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar

To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.


