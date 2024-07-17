What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 17- July 23
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
July 17- July 23
Shoreline is hosting a variety of exciting events this week. On Wednesday, July 17th, attend Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library to repair household items, and learn about the upcoming Light Rail at the Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview event.
That evening, enjoy live music and activities at Swingin' Summer Eve in Cromwell Park. On Thursday, July 18th, join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk.
The week continues with the Shoreline Farmers Market and other family-friendly events, culminating in the JHP 9th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 20th. Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!
If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.org.
Source: https://seattlereconomy.org/event/fix-it-night-at-the-shoreline-tool-library-3/
Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview - After Hours Informational & Networking Event
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Sound Transit, and the City of Shoreline invite you to an evening event to learn about the upcoming launch of Light Rail in Shoreline and related transportation updates. "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview" is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and community leaders to come together and learn more about the upcoming light rail developments in Shoreline and related transportation updates.
Source: https://shorelinechamber.org/event-5743854
Swingin' Summer Eve
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Cromwell Park
Enjoy a midweek festival featuring live music, food trucks, photo booth, inflatables, and hands on activities. This is a free event, there is a cost for food from the food trucks.
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events
Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk
Thursday, July 18, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk discussing this history of borders and boundaries in the City of Shoreline. Be a part of the conversation and explore different ideas relating to the borders and boundaries that have developed over time in our area. This walk and talk will ask participants to actively participate in conversations. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18643/982
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/
Hillwood Neighborhood and Crista Walk
Saturday, July 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Starting at the Park & Ride, we’ll head west exploring the Hillwood Neighborhood and the Crista Ministries Campus learning about its history. After, we’ll swing by Kings Elementary School and loop around back to our starting point. For a full list of walks visitwww.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18645/982
Storytime at the Museum
Saturday, Juy 20, 2024
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Orchards to Markets. We’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft. Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art. For ages 1-8 with adult.
Source: https://shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/programs-and-community/
JHP 9th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival
Saturday, July 20, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater
Enjoy traditional dance and music with performances from the JHP Cultural Group, JHP Band, Alchemy Tap Project, Saeeda Wright, Herencias Mexicanas, Hokulani's Hula, Professional Poet Jamee “JAM” McAdoo, and other diverse groups. Featuring storytelling, rhythms, movements, and songs, engaging attendees to explore the connections between rhythms, life, and humanity.
Source: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multicultural-heritage-festival-tickets-922251457937?aff=oddtdtcreator
Shoreline Silent Book Club July Meet Up
Sunday, July 21, 2024
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Drumlin
Shoreline Silent Book Club Second meet up for July. Please comment on Instagram if you plan to join: Source: https://www.instagram.com/silentbookclubshoreline/
Baby Story Time
Monday, July 22, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315
Alka Rockets with the Museum of Flight
Monday, July 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Learn the basic physics involved in launching rockets as well as the fundamental shapes and design of a rocket. Design and launch small rockets using Alka-Seltzer as their fuel. All materials provided by The Museum of Flight. Ages 5 to 7 with adult. Please register each child attending. Accompanying adults need not register. Walk-ins welcome only if space allows.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6671ca881be1968097d6d85b
Family Story Time
Monday, July 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Chikiri – Taiko Drummers. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
