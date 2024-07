What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 17- July 23

That evening, enjoy live music and activities at Swingin' Summer Eve in Cromwell Park. On Thursday, July 18th, join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk.

The week continues with the Shoreline Farmers Market and other family-friendly events, culminating in the JHP 9th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 20th. Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar Wednesday, July 17, 20245:00 PM - 8:00 PMBring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.org Source: https://seattlereconomy.org/event/fix-it-night-at-the-shoreline-tool-library-3/ Wednesday, July 17, 20245:00 PM - 7:00 PMShoreline Chamber of Commerce, Sound Transit, and the City of Shoreline invite you to an evening event to learn about the upcoming launch of Light Rail in Shoreline and related transportation updates. "Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview" is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and community leaders to come together and learn more about the upcoming light rail developments in Shoreline and related transportation updates.Source: https://shorelinechamber.org/event-5743854 Wednesday, July 17, 20245:30 PM - 8:30 PMEnjoy a midweek festival featuring live music, food trucks, photo booth, inflatables, and hands on activities. This is a free event, there is a cost for food from the food trucks.Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events Thursday, July 18, 202410:00 AM - 11:30 AMJoin staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk discussing this history of borders and boundaries in the City of Shoreline. Be a part of the conversation and explore different ideas relating to the borders and boundaries that have developed over time in our area. This walk and talk will ask participants to actively participate in conversations. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18643/982 Saturday, July 20, 202410:00 AM - 2:00 PMShoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/ Saturday, July 20, 202410:00 AM - 11:30 AMStarting at the Park & Ride, we’ll head west exploring the Hillwood Neighborhood and the Crista Ministries Campus learning about its history. After, we’ll swing by Kings Elementary School and loop around back to our starting point. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18645/982 Saturday, Juy 20, 202410:00 AM - 11:00 AMOrchards to Markets. We’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft. Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art. For ages 1-8 with adult.Source: https://shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/programs-and-community/ Saturday, July 20, 20246:00 PM - 8:00 PMEnjoy traditional dance and music with performances from the JHP Cultural Group, JHP Band, Alchemy Tap Project, Saeeda Wright, Herencias Mexicanas, Hokulani's Hula, Professional Poet Jamee “JAM” McAdoo, and other diverse groups. Featuring storytelling, rhythms, movements, and songs, engaging attendees to explore the connections between rhythms, life, and humanity.Source: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multicultural-heritage-festival-tickets-922251457937?aff=oddtdtcreator Sunday, July 21, 20242:00 PM - 4:00 PMShoreline Silent Book Club Second meet up for July. Please comment on Instagram if you plan to join: Source: https://www.instagram.com/silentbookclubshoreline/ Monday, July 22, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AMShare bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315 Monday, July 22, 202411:00 AM - 12:00 PMLearn the basic physics involved in launching rockets as well as the fundamental shapes and design of a rocket. Design and launch small rockets using Alka-Seltzer as their fuel. All materials provided by The Museum of Flight. Ages 5 to 7 with adult. Please register each child attending. Accompanying adults need not register. Walk-ins welcome only if space allows.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6671ca881be1968097d6d85b Monday, July 22, 202411:00 AM - 11:30 AMEnjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a Tuesday, July 23, 202412:00 PM - 1:00 PMChikiri – Taiko Drummers. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series Tuesday, July 23, 20245:30 PM - 8:00 PMKaraoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com