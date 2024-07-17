What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 17- July 23



By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline





That evening, enjoy live music and activities at Swingin' Summer Eve in Cromwell Park. On Thursday, July 18th, join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a Historical Borders and Boundaries Walk & Talk.





Shoreline is hosting a variety of exciting events this week. On Wednesday, July 17th, attend Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library to repair household items, and learn about the upcoming Light Rail at the Connecting Shoreline: Light Rail Preview event.