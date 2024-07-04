Shorewood’s Isaak Abraham named HeraldNet 2024 Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Thursday, July 4, 2024
|2023 photo when he was named
Athlete of the Week
Abraham and coach Shaun Warner helped lead Shorewood atop the Wesco 3A/2A standings while also earning back-to-back Class 3A District 1 trophies and being a Class 3A state contender.
Warner said,
Read the article here.
“The way he went into the playoff games, it wasn’t like just all of a sudden we needed him because he’s so much better. Everyone played better (when he was on the pitch). Everyone played with more excitement. Everyone was pumped up,” Warner continued.
“I always say my definition of a great soccer player is someone that makes the people around them better. And without a doubt Isaak is that player.”
