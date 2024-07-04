Aging in Place Specialists, Irons Brothers Construction honored with two prestigious awards

Working side-by-side with the husband and daughter, Irons Brothers Construction designed and built a barrier-free, primary suite from the home’s existing rec room, that is eye-pleasing and also contains the necessities for her care.The award-winning project description stated:Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., based in Shoreline, WA offers design/build residential and light commercial remodeling.

They work with homeowners to determine their needs and wants and construct their vision into reality.

The highest compliment a company can receive is to be recognized by its peers. This year, Irons Brothers Construction received two outstanding awards for their work on this home: first from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBA) in May of this year and then again last week from the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).





Judging panels, consisting of local and national remodelers, media personnel, architects, designers, and industry professionals - voted to award Irons Brothers Construction for their remodeling excellence. This new barrier-free suite will meet this family’s current and future needs for many years to come.





Barrier free bedroom

Additional details in this barrier-free suite include storage for medical equipment and supplies along with personal belongings, and an open layout that leaves room for caregivers to maneuver the large reclining power wheelchair. A ceiling-mounted Hoyer lift was installed to transfer our client in and out of bed.





Luxury vinyl plank flooring combines the warm look of wood with durability and easy maintenance, while a low threshold sliding glass door provides access to the back yard.





Curbless shower in barrier free bathroom

The existing powder bathroom was expanded into the adjacent rec room, creating space for a large curbless shower. A floating sink/counter accommodates her wheelchair, while a side-mounted faucet allows our client to reach and operate the faucet on her own. A tall pull out cabinet next to the sink puts toiletries within easy reach. The existing powder bathroom was expanded into the adjacent rec room, creating space for a large curbless shower. A floating sink/counter accommodates her wheelchair, while a side-mounted faucet allows our client to reach and operate the faucet on her own. A tall pull out cabinet next to the sink puts toiletries within easy reach.



Careful, yet practical, consideration is given to every project Irons Brothers Construction completes and have earned the company many awards and accolades for their outstanding work.



A detailed description of Irons Brothers Construction’s services and its commitment to clients can be seen at





Careful, yet practical, consideration is given to every project Irons Brothers Construction completes and have earned the company many awards and accolades for their outstanding work.A detailed description of Irons Brothers Construction’s services and its commitment to clients can be seen at Irons Brothers . Keep up to date with their work and upcoming education & events on their social channels @ironsbc (Instagram & Facebook).

This is all done right the first time by their experienced staff of Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists (CAPS). They are detail oriented and complete the work using a hands-on project management model. This ensures that each step and detail is taken into consideration to create a project that is a fit for the client’s long-term goals.