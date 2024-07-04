Help Ready WA recruit the next cohort of Student Storytellers
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Do you know any students with compelling stories to share?
We are looking for narratives on themes such as preparation for education after high school, impactful classes or activities, and desired support.
Ready WA will collaborate with each student to highlight their unique experiences, and students will be compensated for their writing and time.
We seek diverse students from across the state with various interests. The flyer and application can be found here. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2024.
