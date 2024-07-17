Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park - weekly through August
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
BECU Movies at Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA
Outdoor Movies - Food Trucks - Entertainment - Dog Friendly
Enjoy the ultimate summer movie lineup in a walk-in, blanket-and-chairs festival format at King County Parks’ Marymoor Park in Redmond.
All events include entertainment, food trucks and big screen movies under the stars. Load up the blankets and lawn chairs and join us weekly from July 10 – August 28 at King County’s Marymoor Park.
Tickets here - Tickets are $11.38 and parking is $1
Here’s the schedule for the upcoming screenings:
July 24: "Shrek"
July 31: "Barbie"
Aug. 7: "Pitch Perfect"
Aug. 13: "Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone"
Aug. 20: "Encanto"
Aug. 28: "The Princess Bride"
