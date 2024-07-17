Interurban Trail through Ballinger Commons resurfaced

Photo by Johanna Polit The middle section of the Interurban Trail through Ballinger Commons.



When the Interurban Trail was finished through Shoreline, the planners took advantage of the fact that the Ballinger Commons already had a trail that ran from 195th to 205th.





That trail is sloped and lined with trees, whose roots have been busily displacing the asphalt for years. I walked that section of trail once, 20 years ago, and never went back. Bicyclists sped past me, doing ski jumps over the uplifted asphalt, while I worried about losing my footing.





Happy to say that the current owners, the King County Housing Authority, have redone a long and dangerous section of that trail.





Johanna Polit, who provided the photos, says that





"It is nice and smooth all the way and some areas that were quite hazardous due to root upheaval are now entirely flat. So much better for all of us, even runners and strong walkers!!"

Photo by Johanna Polit

Photo by Johanna Polit

The last section of the trail with the art piece on N 205th visible at the end of the trail.








