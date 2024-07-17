King County Council approves $178 million supplemental budget, with funding to address housing, gun violence, traffic patrols, more

The King County Council on July 16, 2024 approved a $178 million supplemental budget, with funding for housing assistance, increased traffic patrols, addressing gun violence, food security, transportation and more.

“My goals as Budget Chair are to ensure King County delivers the best possible services while abiding by smart budgeting principles that allow us to navigate a general fund shortfall and economic uncertainty,” Zahilay said.

“I think our Council struck the right balance with this supplemental budget. We won’t be spending beyond our means, but we will also be supporting critical services and infrastructure projects that benefit residents of King County.

"We will be investing in public safety, housing, workforce development, and critical resources for our neighbors in need. I am grateful for the thoughtful proposals that initially came from Executive Constantine and his team, and for my colleagues and staff on the Council for their work in uplifting every corner of our region in this budget.”

Providing rental assistance to people on the verge of eviction

Housing for unhoused neighbors in East King County, North King County, and beyond

Supporting apprenticeship programs in Auburn and Federal Way

Increasing traffic patrols in rural King County

Addressing gun violence around the region

Investing in resources for survivors of sexual assault

Food security for seniors

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski commented: “I want to thank Chair Zahilay for leading a transparent and collaborative supplemental budget process that focused on key priorities, making important investments while protecting our county’s fiscal health. "I’m thrilled that working together, we were able to secure funding to open a new senior women’s shelter in Kenmore and fund a study to re-connect the Interurban Trail at the King-Snohomish line.”

The budget also funds several other key initiatives, including:

$14 million for Metro Transit to test hydrogen fuel cell buses as a component of its zero-emission conversion

$12 million to the Climate Office for grant-funded work, including solar and heat pump programs and regional climate preparedness coordination

$73 million to implement the first year of the Doors Open Program

$5 million in funding from the state for transitional and long-term housing support for unsheltered, recently arrived refugees and asylum seekers





The full budget staff report and other documents can be found here

Sponsored by Council Budget Chair Girmay Zahilay, it marks the third supplemental budget of the current budget cycle, with the council expected to take up a new full budget for 2025 this fall.Key council initiatives in the budget include: