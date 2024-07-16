Gloria Nagler: Different but alike

"Snowflake" photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

Despite the difference in the portion of white displayed, both the Douglas' Squirrel and Dark-eyed Junco in these images, taken in our yard, are leucistic.





Leucistic Junko

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

Not albino, because, e.g., their eyes are not affected.





The internet tells me its a partial or total loss of pigmentation.





I've seen a number of leucistic birds, but only ever this one leucistic squirrel (whom we call Snowflake:).





--Gloria Z. Nagler







