Gloria Nagler: Different but alike
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
|"Snowflake" photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler
Despite the difference in the portion of white displayed, both the Douglas' Squirrel and Dark-eyed Junco in these images, taken in our yard, are leucistic.
|Leucistic Junko
Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler
Not albino, because, e.g., their eyes are not affected.
The internet tells me its a partial or total loss of pigmentation.
I've seen a number of leucistic birds, but only ever this one leucistic squirrel (whom we call Snowflake:).
--Gloria Z. Nagler
0 comments:
