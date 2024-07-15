North Seattle student named to Dean's Honor Roll at Wichita State University

Monday, July 15, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (July 8, 2024) - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,430 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2024.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, WA

Tanisha L Alexander

Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.


