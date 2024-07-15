Free computer classes at Shoreline Library

Monday, July 15, 2024

These classes are free at the Shoreline Library but you need to register

Microsoft Word Level 1
Monday, July 22, 10:30am-12pm
Learn and practice word processing. Enter and format text, and work with files.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Please register.

Microsoft Word Level 2
Monday, July 29, 10:30am-12pm
Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.
Please register.

The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155


