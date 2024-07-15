Jobs: WSDOT Appraiser (PAS4)





This position will complete all types of property valuation assignments for WSDOT in compliance with Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and WSDOT rules and regulations. This position applies independent judgement and advanced technical knowledge to appraise/co-appraise complex/non-complex properties for surpluses, leases, and acquisitions as well as prepare Project Funding Estimates and Appraisal Waivers.









The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$67,608 - $90,854 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional to serve as our next Appraiser supporting our Northwest Region (NWR), comprised of King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties.