Jobs WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)

Monday, July 15, 2024

WSDOT
Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$78,460 – $105,550 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Work Zone Traffic Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) to play a crucial role in ensuring safe and efficient transportation options in Washington State. 

This position prioritizes fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment while supporting WSDOT's mission. As the NWR Work Zone Traffic Engineer, the selected candidate will oversee traffic control design and strategies for WSDOT projects, adhering to national and state standards. 

Their expertise will contribute to reduced congestion and improved safety within work zones, enhancing corridor operations during closures. Join us in making impactful contributions to community safety and economic vitality through innovative transportation solutions.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  