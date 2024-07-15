Fire Safety for people with disabilities
Monday, July 15, 2024
|Photo by Raychan on Unsplash
According to the Center for Disease Control, up to one in four people in the United States (U.S.) lives with a disability.
The U.S. Fire Administration indicates 30 percent of the fire deaths that occurred between 2017 to 2019 involved a person with a disability.
Of the 67 fire deaths that occurred in Washington State in 2023, 22 percent were reported as individuals having a disability.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wants to reduce the risk of fire in every community across the state.
Preparation and prevention can help your family stay safe and unharmed from fire incidents.
Having a familiar and regularly tested evacuation plan that works for all household members is critical.
Here are some suggestions to increase fire preparedness:
- Have an interconnected smoke alarm system.
- Test smoke alarms monthly and conduct regular maintenance in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.
- If you are hearing impaired, install smoke alarms that notify you of danger with flashing lights or vibrating alarms.
- When possible, sleep on the ground floor.
- Sleep with bedroom doors closed.
- Have an escape plan with at least two exit options.
- Make sure to involve all household members in your escape plan and practice regularly.
- If you have a service animal, make sure to practice with them as well.
- Talk to your local fire department about your evacuation plan.
