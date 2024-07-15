Fire Safety for people with disabilities

Photo by Raychan on Unsplash Olympia- National Disability Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 26. Olympia- National Disability Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 26.





According to the Center for Disease Control, up to one in four people in the United States (U.S.) lives with a disability.





The U.S. Fire Administration indicates 30 percent of the fire deaths that occurred between 2017 to 2019 involved a person with a disability.





Of the 67 fire deaths that occurred in Washington State in 2023, 22 percent were reported as individuals having a disability.



The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wants to reduce the risk of fire in every community across the state.





Preparation and prevention can help your family stay safe and unharmed from fire incidents.



