Skyler Manelski of Shoreline graduates from Quinnipiac University

Monday, July 15, 2024


Hamden, Conn. (July 12, 2024) - Skyler Manelski of Shoreline, WA received a Master of Science in Business Analytics from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. 

