Photographers Lee Lageschulte and her husband Roger recently took the ferry from Edmonds to Kingston. And of course Lee had her camera with her.











Lee said that Mt Rainier has been in the haze this summer but it's still pretty cool to see it from the ferry.





It's a two-volcano view from the ferry That ferry looks way too big for the Kingston run but the ferry system has had to move boats around to accommodate maintenance and staffing schedules. It looks gorgeous, through.

If you pick the right time of day, you can cap your trip with a sunset.













Kingston is a charming, small town, with a traffic jam to the ferry dock right down the middle