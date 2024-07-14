Shakespeare in the Park in Lynnwood offers ASL interpretation



LYNNWOOD, WA - For possibly the first time in Puget Sound’s history of hosting summer Shakespeare in the Park, the City of Lynnwood will offer ASL-interpreted performances at Lynndale Amphitheatre. LYNNWOOD, WA - For possibly the first time in Puget Sound’s history of hosting summer Shakespeare in the Park, the City of Lynnwood will offer ASL-interpreted performances at Lynndale Amphitheatre.

Thursday, July 18 (Two Gentlemen of Verona)

Thursday, July 25 (Henry VI Parts 2 & 3)

Thursday, August 1 (Twelfth Night) Performance interpreters Malcolm Reed and Jahmeca Osborne are currently undertaking the linguistic challenge of translating the Bard’s scripts alongside a Deaf Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL).



Lynnwood is proud to partner with



Sarah Olson, PRCA Deputy Director, has been collaborating with community members to provide better access to the City's outdoor programming for several summers. Sarah believes, “free, outdoor Shakespeare was designed to be accessible to all ages, all abilities, all incomes, in all zip codes. Through collaboration with our city’s deaf residents, this is a key step towards making sure it’s truly accessible for our region’s Deaf and hard of hearing audiences, too.”



This summer, nearly 90 productions of Shakespeare in the Park are scheduled to perform throughout Puget Sound. This includes Wooden O and GreenStage’s touring troupes performing outdoor plays and a weekend-long Seattle Outdoor Theatre Festival.

Providing interpreted shows is a milestone in Lynnwood’s 45-year tradition of hosting community events, cultural arts, and live performances at the Lynndale Amphitheatre, which is nested within the woods of the city’s largest (and second-oldest) park. Performance interpreters Malcolm Reed and Jahmeca Osborne are currently undertaking the linguistic challenge of translating the Bard’s scripts alongside a Deaf Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL).Lynnwood is proud to partner with GreenStage , Seattle’s oldest outdoor Shakespeare Company, as well as Wooden O , Seattle Shakespeare Company’s summer program, in a collaborative effort to offer a more accessible outdoor theatre experience for Puget Sound’s Deaf and hard of hearing community members. The 2024 Lynnwood Shakespeare in the Park program is sponsored by Alderwood Terrace Rotary.Sarah Olson, PRCA Deputy Director, has been collaborating with community members to provide better access to the City's outdoor programming for several summers. Sarah believes, “free, outdoor Shakespeare was designed to be accessible to all ages, all abilities, all incomes, in all zip codes. Through collaboration with our city’s deaf residents, this is a key step towards making sure it’s truly accessible for our region’s Deaf and hard of hearing audiences, too.”Providing interpreted shows is a milestone in Lynnwood’s 45-year tradition of hosting community events, cultural arts, and live performances at the Lynndale Amphitheatre, which is nested within the woods of the city’s largest (and second-oldest) park.









Program information



Lynndale Park: 18927 72nd Ave W, Lynnwood The Lynndale Amphitheatre was renovated in 2014 to provide additional seating and remove barriers to become an ADA accessible program area.





TICKETS: No registration needed. This event is free for all audiences!

Access Information



SEATING SECTIONS

General Seating: first-come, first-served

Reserved Seating: A section of Access seating is available for individuals utilizing ASL interpretation, needing low-vision close seating, or have other access needs.

ADA seating for mobility access is located on the upper platform and is limited. To ensure seating availability, you may submit a request by email, phone, or in-person to the Healthy Communities Program. ACCOMODATION REQUESTS



Members of the public have a right to request accommodations, translation or interpreter services to participate in City services, programs, and activities. You may submit your request for accommodations by email, phone, or in person to the Healthy Communities Program who will respond to the request within 10 calendar days. ACCOMODATION REQUESTSMembers of the public have a right to request accommodations, translation or interpreter services to participate in City services, programs, and activities. You may submit your request for accommodations by email, phone, or in person to the Healthy Communities Program who will respond to the request within 10 calendar days.





Please make your request for accommodations for a meeting or event at least 10 calendar days prior to the event.





The live performances in this summer's 2024 lineup that will be ASL interpreted include: