Secretary Hobbs named Treasurer of National Association of Secretaries of State

OLYMPIA — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has been elected the Treasurer of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for elected officials.

“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow secretaries of state to a national leadership role,” Secretary Hobbs said.





“NASS is a vital partnership for states to share important innovations regarding elections, cybersecurity, international relations, business support, and the many other critical services secretaries of state provide.





"I look forward to this opportunity to continue working alongside these esteemed state leaders to help our organization serve Washington and every state.”