Shoreline resident indicted for drug and gun crimes

Seattle – A 48-year-old Seattle area man is in federal custody after being indicted by a grand jury for two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.





Simon Offord is allegedly linked to drug dealing in multiple Seattle neighborhoods and in various homeless encampments.





Searches of his vehicles and a Shoreline hotel room resulted in seizures of significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Alprazolam.



Offord was arraigned on the indictment on July 8, 2024, and detained on July 11, 2024.



According to police reports and other records filed in the case, Offord came to the attention of Seattle Police patrol officers in December 2023 when he drove the wrong way down a street in Seattle. Before police could contact him, he abandoned the car he was driving in a parking lot.



