Shoreline resident indicted for drug and gun crimes
Monday, July 15, 2024
Simon Offord is allegedly linked to drug dealing in multiple Seattle neighborhoods and in various homeless encampments.
Searches of his vehicles and a Shoreline hotel room resulted in seizures of significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Alprazolam.
Offord was arraigned on the indictment on July 8, 2024, and detained on July 11, 2024.
According to police reports and other records filed in the case, Offord came to the attention of Seattle Police patrol officers in December 2023 when he drove the wrong way down a street in Seattle. Before police could contact him, he abandoned the car he was driving in a parking lot.
Inside the car officers saw what appeared to be drugs. After getting a warrant to search the vehicle they found drugs packaged to for delivery, scales, and other indications of drug dealing as well as a ‘ghost gun’- one made without a serial number.
Over a number of months, Seattle Police looked for Offord and ultimately tracked him to a Shoreline hotel, just off of Aurora Avenue.
On May 30, 2024, Offord was arrested at one of his dealing locations along Aurora in North Seattle. A search of his hotel room and vehicle yielded nine pounds of fentanyl powder, approximately 2900 fentanyl pills, and more than a pound of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, and other drugs.
Police also seized another firearm. Offord was booked into the King County Jail but later was released on bail.
