Storytime at the Museum Saturday July 20, 2024 for ages 1 - 8
Monday, July 15, 2024
Storytime at the Museum
SATURDAY July 20, 2024
Shoreline Historical Museum Exhibits Building, 18501 Linden Ave, Shoreline WA 98133 from 10am - 11am
Orchards to Markets
We’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft.
Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art.
For ages 1-8 with adult
SATURDAY July 20, 2024
Shoreline Historical Museum Exhibits Building, 18501 Linden Ave, Shoreline WA 98133 from 10am - 11am
Orchards to Markets
We’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft.
Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art.
For ages 1-8 with adult
0 comments:
Post a Comment