Storytime at the Museum Saturday July 20, 2024 for ages 1 - 8

Storytime at the MuseumSATURDAY July 20, 2024Shoreline Historical Museum Exhibits Building, 18501 Linden Ave, Shoreline WA 98133 from 10am - 11amOrchards to MarketsWe’ll be reading books about food that has been grown in this area, appreciating current produce in the area, and making our own fruit craft.Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art.For ages 1-8 with adult